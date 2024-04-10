Jayden Daniels Breakdown: The Next Lamar Jackson, or RGIII?

Consensus may be forming around LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for the no. 2 spot in this year’s NFL draft, but his risky decision-making and longevity concerns have The Ringer’s Ben Solak thinking twice. Daniels is an explosive runner who made plenty of defenses look silly in pursuit of the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and working with elite receivers at a top-tier school helped him look sharp. But at the NFL level, Solak has questions about Daniels’s pocket presence and ability to look past his first read.

Subscribe to the Ringer NFL channel for more videos ahead of the NFL draft, and check out all the Ringer NFL podcasts on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: YouTube