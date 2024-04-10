 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayden Daniels Breakdown: The Next Lamar Jackson, or RGIII?

Although the hype has been growing for the LSU quarterback, Solak has some concerns about his decision-making and pocket presence

By Ben Solak

Consensus may be forming around LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for the no. 2 spot in this year’s NFL draft, but his risky decision-making and longevity concerns have The Ringer’s Ben Solak thinking twice. Daniels is an explosive runner who made plenty of defenses look silly in pursuit of the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and working with elite receivers at a top-tier school helped him look sharp. But at the NFL level, Solak has questions about Daniels’s pocket presence and ability to look past his first read.

