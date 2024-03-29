 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Will J.J. McCarthy Go in the NFL Draft?

Michigan’s championship-winning quarterback is catching the eyes of more NFL teams as the draft approaches

By Ben Solak

There’s a clear QB1 on the draft board (USC’s Caleb Williams), but the debate over the next-best quarterback is murky. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., UNC’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Heisman-winning LSU alum Jayden Daniels are all contenders, but recent intel suggests that teams are eyeing Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy as the runner-up to Williams. The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down McCarthy’s college tape to dissect his strengths and weaknesses and project what he could look like at the NFL level.

