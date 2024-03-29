Where Will J.J. McCarthy Go in the NFL Draft?

There’s a clear QB1 on the draft board (USC’s Caleb Williams), but the debate over the next-best quarterback is murky. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., UNC’s Drake Maye, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Heisman-winning LSU alum Jayden Daniels are all contenders, but recent intel suggests that teams are eyeing Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy as the runner-up to Williams. The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down McCarthy’s college tape to dissect his strengths and weaknesses and project what he could look like at the NFL level.

Subscribe to the Ringer NFL channel for more videos ahead of the NFL draft, and check out all the Ringer NFL podcasts on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS