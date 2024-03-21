 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Summer Preview

Neil and Joanna look ahead to some of the biggest movies and TV shows releasing this summer. Stay tuned for the Steven Spielberg Trial Royale next week!

By Joanna Robinson and Neil Miller
HBO


Neil and Joanna discuss some of the trailers and posters recently released for some major summer movies and TV shows. They talk House of the Dragon Season 2, The Acolyte, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and more!

The Steven Spielberg Trial Royale that was originally scheduled for this week will begin next week when Dave returns. So you still have more time to send your Spielberg thoughts to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠⁠ and follow us there!

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Sydney Sweeney Is More Than Meets the Eye

It’s always been reductive to diminish Sweeney to the most salacious elements of her TV roles, but the actress is making interesting career choices as she ventures more into film, including her latest horror project, ‘Immaculate’

By Miles Surrey

March Madness Picks With John Jastremski. Plus, the Celtics Beat the Bucks.

Brian explains why he still feels that the Bucks pose the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference and chats with John Jastremski about the NCAA men’s basketball tournament

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski

Can Trump Keep It Together Until November?

Tara and Sam Nunberg dive into Trump’s mindset and debate whether his polarizing political strategy will pay off with another stint in the White House

By Tara Palmeri
Daily Life In Los Angeles Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Play

Quantifying Cooking Performance, and How to Menu: Musso & Frank’s Grill

Dave and Chris discuss attempts to quantify the performance of cooks, at both the restaurant and industry level

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Big East Basketball Tournament - Final
Play

Best Odds to Win Each Region, MLB Futures, and Thursday NBA Bets

The East Coast Bias boys break down the NCAA tournament bracket region by region and give out some plays for the round of 64

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The ‘Acolyte’ Trailer, the ‘X-Men ’97’ Premiere, and ‘Invincible’ Reactions

The Midnight Boys are bringing you a mega-sized episode featuring discussions on all the latest TV trailers and premieres!

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more