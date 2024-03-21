2024 Summer Preview



Neil and Joanna discuss some of the trailers and posters recently released for some major summer movies and TV shows. They talk House of the Dragon Season 2, The Acolyte, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and more!

The Steven Spielberg Trial Royale that was originally scheduled for this week will begin next week when Dave returns. So you still have more time to send your Spielberg thoughts to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠⁠ and follow us there!

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify