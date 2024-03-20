Marvin Harrison Jr. Vs. Malik Nabers: Who’s WR1 in This Draft?

Recently, every NFL draft class has been stacked at the wide receiver position, but this year there are two standouts: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., and Malik Nabers from LSU. The Ringer’s Ben Solak goes to their college tape to break down their strengths, weaknesses, and who he’s taking if he’s on the clock.

