Russell Wilson Doesn’t Fix the Steelers

After another season of sneaking into the playoffs, only to lose to a vastly more talented team, the Steelers have signed veteran QB Russell Wilson to a one-year, team-friendly deal. Will Russ be a significant upgrade over the current Steelers QB corps? Or will the Steelers have yet another mediocre season? The Ringer’s Ben Solak investigates. Subscribe to the Ringer NFL channel for more videos, and check out all the Ringer NFL podcasts on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

