‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Complete Collection

It began, in October 2020, with “You Oughta Know.” It ended, in March 2024, with (what else?) “Closing Time.” The guy from Eve 6 dropped by to talk a little trash about the guy from Third Eye Blind; Courtney Love (!) showed up to sing (!!) the alternate lyrics to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (!!!). It resulted in a book; it resulted in the most hilariously colossal and unwieldy Spotify playlist known to man. Yes, 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, the most inaccurately named (and maybe just The Most) music podcast on the planet, has spanned 120 songs (?!) and roughly 700,000 words (?!?!) of rampant nostalgia, teenage angst, and astute cultural analysis (????). It has been bolstered by a delightful and esteemed cadre of special guests (Yasi! Leslie! Open Mike Eagle! Sophie B. Hawkins! The guy who hated R.E.M.!) and hosted by Rob Harvilla, who is very tired and very grateful to everyone (Justin! Kerm! Isaac! Devon!) who got even more tired while trying to keep this show on the rails. We didn’t get to everything, but we tried, and so here, now, is our bizarre and sprawling tribute to a bizarre and sprawling decade. Good luck.

Hip-Hop

From New York City to L.A. to the South to the Bay, ’90s rap was a golden era that you could break up into myriad golden micro-eras. Here’s how we started the decade with Vanilla Ice and ended it with Eminem, how we lived among giants from Biggie to Tupac to DMX, and how we’ve learned to live without them.

Vanilla Ice—“Ice Ice Baby” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Geto Boys—“Mind Playing Tricks on Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

A Tribe Called Quest—“Scenario” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

De La Soul—“A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Dr. Dre—“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Ice Cube—“It Was a Good Day” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Salt-N-Pepa—“Shoop” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Wu-Tang Clan—“C.R.E.A.M.” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

The Notorious B.I.G.—“Juicy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Beastie Boys—“Sabotage” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Warren G and Nate Dogg—“Regulate” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Luniz—“I Got 5 on It” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Coolio—“Gangsta’s Paradise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Tupac—“California Love” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Mobb Deep—“Shook Ones, Pt. II” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony—“Tha Crossroads” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Missy Elliott—“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Master P—“Make ’Em Say Uhh!” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Puff Daddy & the Family—“I’ll Be Missing You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Juvenile—“Back That Azz Up” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Outkast—“Rosa Parks” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

DMX—“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Jay-Z—“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Eminem—“My Name Is” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Pop, R&B, and Electronic

Pop stars in the 1990s could come from anywhere and sound like anyone, from ’80s giants contending with a whole new decade (see Madonna, Prince, and a couple of Jacksons) to the young superstars who’d define the next century and beyond (hello, Lauryn and Britney). Some intersected with rap, some with rock, some with Latin pop, some with dance music of various cool (and uncool!) varieties. But all of them led us to a dance floor or left us crying on it or, ideally, both.

George Michael—“Freedom! ’90” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

✓ Dance-pop

✓ Rock ’n’ roll enough

C+C Music Factory—“Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Madonna—“Vogue” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Sinéad O’Connor—“Nothing Compares 2 U” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Depeche Mode—“Enjoy the Silence” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Prince—“Gett Off” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Michael Jackson—“Black or White” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Boyz II Men—“End of the Road” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Tag Team—“Whoomp! (There It Is)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Whitney Houston—“I Will Always Love You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Mary J. Blige—“Real Love” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Los del Río—“Macarena” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Mariah Carey—“All I Want for Christmas Is You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Selena—“Dreaming of You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Björk—“Hyperballad” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Portishead—“Glory Box” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

The Cardigans—“Lovefool” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Aaliyah—“One in a Million” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Spice Girls—“Wannabe” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Mark Morrison—“Return of the Mack” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

The Prodigy—“Firestarter” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Céline Dion—“My Heart Will Go On” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Janet Jackson—“Together Again” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Natalie Imbruglia—“Torn” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Erykah Badu—“Tyrone” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Daft Punk—“Around the World” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Brandy and Monica—“The Boy Is Mine” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Britney Spears—“... Baby One More Time” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Cher—“Believe” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Lauryn Hill—“Ex-Factor” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Destiny’s Child—“Say My Name” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Backstreet Boys—“I Want It That Way” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Santana—“Smooth” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

TLC—“No Scrubs” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Rock (Alternative and Otherwise)

The very notion of a rock star changed yearly, if not daily, if not hourly, in the late 20th century: alt-rock gods, metal knuckleheads, college-radio superheroes, power-pop janglers, punk-rock malcontents, rampant weirdos, arena-fillers, and/or critics’ darlings of every temperament and description. Rock is too broad of an idea to ever be clearly defined (or to ever be declared dead). Whatever that word means to you, the ’90s gave it to you.

Fugazi—“Merchandise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

They Might Be Giants—“Birdhouse in Your Soul” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Jane’s Addiction—“Been Caught Stealing” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

U2—“One” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Temple of the Dog—“Hunger Strike” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Guns N’ Roses—“November Rain” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Nirvana—“Smells Like Teen Spirit” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Red Hot Chili Peppers—“Under the Bridge” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Metallica—“Enter Sandman” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Pearl Jam—“Yellow Ledbetter” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Gin Blossoms—“Hey Jealousy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Rage Against the Machine—“Killing in the Name” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Alice in Chains—“Would?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Pantera—“Walk” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

4 Non Blondes—“What’s Up?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Lenny Kravitz—“Are You Gonna Go My Way” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

The Smashing Pumpkins—“Mayonaise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

The Breeders—“Cannonball” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Radiohead—“Creep” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Beck—“Loser” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Liz Phair—“Fuck and Run” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Weezer—“Say It Ain’t So” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Pavement—“Gold Soundz” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Tori Amos—“Cornflake Girl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Hole—“Doll Parts” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Nine Inch Nails—“Closer” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Sunny Day Real Estate—“In Circles” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

The Cranberries—“Zombie” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Green Day—“Basket Case” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Soundgarden—“Black Hole Sun” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Pulp—“Common People” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

No Doubt—“Just a Girl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Alanis Morissette—“You Oughta Know” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Oasis—“Wonderwall” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Hootie & the Blowfish—“Only Wanna Be With You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

PJ Harvey—“Down by the Water” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Tool—“Stinkfist” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Dave Matthews Band—“Crash Into Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Cake—“The Distance” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Sublime—“Santeria” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Third Eye Blind—“Semi-Charmed Life” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

The Verve—“Bitter Sweet Symphony” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Fiona Apple—“Criminal” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Chumbawamba—“Tubthumping” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

New Radicals—“You Get What You Give” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

The Offspring—“Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Goo Goo Dolls—“Iris” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998

Limp Bizkit—“Nookie” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Blink-182—“What’s My Age Again?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

Country, Folk, and Especially Sentimental Episodes

It wouldn’t really be the ’90s if the definitions made too much sense, right? The country superstars—Garth! Shania! The Chicks! Billy Ray, whether you like it or not!—speak for themselves, but a certain folksier/earthier sort of artist (think Tom Petty or Lisa Loeb or Mazzy Star) or song (think “A Long December” or “Nightswimming” or the grand finale of “Closing Time”) made your faithful podcaster a little extra, uh, emo. (The feeling, not the genre.) Just roll with it; everybody else around here tried to.

Garth Brooks—“Friends in Low Places” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990

Bonnie Raitt—“I Can’t Make You Love Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991

Billy Ray Cyrus—“Achy Breaky Heart” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

R.E.M.—“Nightswimming” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992

Mazzy Star—“Fade Into You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993

Tom Petty—“It’s Good to Be King” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Lisa Loeb—“Stay (I Missed You)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994

Tracy Chapman—“Give Me One Reason” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995

Counting Crows—“A Long December” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Sheryl Crow—“If It Makes You Happy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996

Shania Twain—“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997

Semisonic—“Closing Time” | Podcast Episode | 1998

The Chicks—“Goodbye Earl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999

