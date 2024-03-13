‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Complete Collection

It began, in October 2020, with “You Oughta Know.” It ended, in March 2024, with (what else?) “Closing Time.” The guy from Eve 6 dropped by to talk a little trash about the guy from Third Eye Blind; Courtney Love (!) showed up to sing (!!) the alternate lyrics to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (!!!). It resulted in a book; it resulted in the most hilariously colossal and unwieldy Spotify playlist known to man. Yes, 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, the most inaccurately named (and maybe just The Most) music podcast on the planet, has spanned 120 songs (?!) and roughly 700,000 words (?!?!) of rampant nostalgia, teenage angst, and astute cultural analysis (????). It has been bolstered by a delightful and esteemed cadre of special guests (Yasi! Leslie! Open Mike Eagle! Sophie B. Hawkins! The guy who hated R.E.M.!) and hosted by Rob Harvilla, who is very tired and very grateful to everyone (Justin! Kerm! Isaac! Devon!) who got even more tired while trying to keep this show on the rails. We didn’t get to everything, but we tried, and so here, now, is our bizarre and sprawling tribute to a bizarre and sprawling decade. Good luck.
Hip-Hop
From New York City to L.A. to the South to the Bay, ’90s rap was a golden era that you could break up into myriad golden micro-eras. Here’s how we started the decade with Vanilla Ice and ended it with Eminem, how we lived among giants from Biggie to Tupac to DMX, and how we’ve learned to live without them.
Vanilla Ice—“Ice Ice Baby” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Geto Boys—“Mind Playing Tricks on Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
A Tribe Called Quest—“Scenario” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
De La Soul—“A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Dr. Dre—“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Ice Cube—“It Was a Good Day” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Salt-N-Pepa—“Shoop” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Wu-Tang Clan—“C.R.E.A.M.” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
The Notorious B.I.G.—“Juicy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Beastie Boys—“Sabotage” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Warren G and Nate Dogg—“Regulate” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Bay Area rap is fantastic, and also often stupendously weird. @harvilla explains how "I Got 5 on It" by Luniz embodies that ethos:
Luniz—“I Got 5 on It” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Coolio—“Gangsta’s Paradise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Tupac—“California Love” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Mobb Deep—“Shook Ones, Pt. II” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony—“Tha Crossroads” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Missy Elliott—“The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Master P—“Make ’Em Say Uhh!” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Puff Daddy & the Family—“I’ll Be Missing You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Juvenile—“Back That Azz Up” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Outkast—“Rosa Parks” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
DMX—“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Jay-Z—“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Eminem—“My Name Is” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Pop, R&B, and Electronic
Pop stars in the 1990s could come from anywhere and sound like anyone, from ’80s giants contending with a whole new decade (see Madonna, Prince, and a couple of Jacksons) to the young superstars who’d define the next century and beyond (hello, Lauryn and Britney). Some intersected with rap, some with rock, some with Latin pop, some with dance music of various cool (and uncool!) varieties. But all of them led us to a dance floor or left us crying on it or, ideally, both.
George Michael—“Freedom! ’90” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
✓ Dance-pop
✓ Rock 'n' roll enough
✓ Coveted jock jam
C+C Music Factory—“Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Madonna—“Vogue” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Sinéad O’Connor—“Nothing Compares 2 U” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Depeche Mode—“Enjoy the Silence” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Prince—“Gett Off” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Michael Jackson—“Black or White” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Boyz II Men—“End of the Road” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Tag Team—“Whoomp! (There It Is)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Whitney Houston—“I Will Always Love You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Mary J. Blige—“Real Love” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Los del Río—“Macarena” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Mariah Carey—“All I Want for Christmas Is You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Selena—“Dreaming of You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
What was the inspiration behind Bjork’s “Hyperballad”? @harvilla refers back to an AOL chat with Bjork from 1995 to find out. pic.twitter.com/P6Rekfc0uL— The Ringer (@ringer) April 24, 2021
Björk—“Hyperballad” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Portishead—“Glory Box” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
The Cardigans—“Lovefool” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Aaliyah—“One in a Million” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Spice Girls—“Wannabe” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Mark Morrison—“Return of the Mack” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
The Prodigy—“Firestarter” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Céline Dion—“My Heart Will Go On” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Janet Jackson—“Together Again” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Natalie Imbruglia—“Torn” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Erykah Badu—“Tyrone” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Daft Punk—“Around the World” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Brandy and Monica—“The Boy Is Mine” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Britney Spears—“... Baby One More Time” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Cher—“Believe” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Lauryn Hill—“Ex-Factor” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Destiny’s Child—“Say My Name” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Backstreet Boys—“I Want It That Way” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Santana—“Smooth” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
TLC didn't bring baggage to "No Scrubs," they brought ammunition.
Full ‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’ with @harvilla: https://t.co/qPzPFF61y8 pic.twitter.com/5aBUJdMY4a
TLC—“No Scrubs” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Rock (Alternative and Otherwise)
The very notion of a rock star changed yearly, if not daily, if not hourly, in the late 20th century: alt-rock gods, metal knuckleheads, college-radio superheroes, power-pop janglers, punk-rock malcontents, rampant weirdos, arena-fillers, and/or critics’ darlings of every temperament and description. Rock is too broad of an idea to ever be clearly defined (or to ever be declared dead). Whatever that word means to you, the ’90s gave it to you.
Fugazi—“Merchandise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
They Might Be Giants—“Birdhouse in Your Soul” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Jane’s Addiction—“Been Caught Stealing” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
U2—“One” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Soundgarden's 'Badmotorfinger,' Pearl Jam's 'Ten,' and Nirvana's 'Nevermind' made Seattle's takeover complete. @harvilla breaks down "Hunger Strike" by Temple of the Dog on '60 Songs That Explain the '90s':
Temple of the Dog—“Hunger Strike” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Guns N’ Roses—“November Rain” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Nirvana—“Smells Like Teen Spirit” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Red Hot Chili Peppers—“Under the Bridge” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Metallica—“Enter Sandman” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Pearl Jam—“Yellow Ledbetter” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Gin Blossoms—“Hey Jealousy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Rage Against the Machine—“Killing in the Name” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Alice in Chains—“Would?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Pantera—“Walk” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
4 Non Blondes—“What’s Up?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Lenny Kravitz—“Are You Gonna Go My Way” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Song for song, Smashing Pumpkins' 'Siamese Dream' is right there with Nirvana's 'Nevermind.' @BillSimmons joins @harvilla to talk "Mayonaise" on '60 Songs That Explain the '90s':
The Smashing Pumpkins—“Mayonaise” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
The Breeders—“Cannonball” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Radiohead—“Creep” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Beck—“Loser” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Liz Phair—“Fuck and Run” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Weezer—“Say It Ain’t So” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Pavement—“Gold Soundz” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Tori Amos—“Cornflake Girl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
"hey rob, anything incredibly weird happen today"
"courtney love called me a "stentorian voiced dudely bro"
Hole—“Doll Parts” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Nine Inch Nails—“Closer” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Sunny Day Real Estate—“In Circles” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
The Cranberries—“Zombie” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Green Day—“Basket Case” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Soundgarden—“Black Hole Sun” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Pulp—“Common People” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Selling out mattered a lot when No Doubt first got famous, but not so much now. But "Just a Girl" definitely still matters.
Full '60 Songs That Explain the ’90s' with @harvilla: https://t.co/RpsEE6oKfF pic.twitter.com/D2oTWrtz4C
No Doubt—“Just a Girl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Alanis Morissette—“You Oughta Know” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Oasis—“Wonderwall” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Hootie & the Blowfish—“Only Wanna Be With You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
PJ Harvey—“Down by the Water” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Tool—“Stinkfist” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Dave Matthews Band—“Crash Into Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Cake—“The Distance” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Sublime—“Santeria” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Third Eye Blind—“Semi-Charmed Life” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
The Verve—“Bitter Sweet Symphony” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Fiona Apple—“Criminal” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
listen don't panic but the 60 SONGS THAT EXPLAIN THE '90S BOOK is out TOMORROW, yikes, go ahead and panic, @RiderStrong liked it alright and i am super grateful for that, preorder it here, yikes https://t.co/6mmgnmqcVm pic.twitter.com/Ma2Pt8eJ8b— rob harvilla (@harvilla) November 13, 2023
Chumbawamba—“Tubthumping” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
New Radicals—“You Get What You Give” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
The Offspring—“Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Goo Goo Dolls—“Iris” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1998
Limp Bizkit—“Nookie” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Blink-182—“What’s My Age Again?” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
Country, Folk, and Especially Sentimental Episodes
It wouldn’t really be the ’90s if the definitions made too much sense, right? The country superstars—Garth! Shania! The Chicks! Billy Ray, whether you like it or not!—speak for themselves, but a certain folksier/earthier sort of artist (think Tom Petty or Lisa Loeb or Mazzy Star) or song (think “A Long December” or “Nightswimming” or the grand finale of “Closing Time”) made your faithful podcaster a little extra, uh, emo. (The feeling, not the genre.) Just roll with it; everybody else around here tried to.
Garth Brooks—“Friends in Low Places” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1990
Bonnie Raitt—“I Can’t Make You Love Me” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1991
Billy Ray Cyrus—“Achy Breaky Heart” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
R.E.M.—“Nightswimming” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1992
Mazzy Star—“Fade Into You” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1993
Tom Petty—“It’s Good to Be King” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Lisa Loeb—“Stay (I Missed You)” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1994
Tracy Chapman—“Give Me One Reason” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1995
Counting Crows—“A Long December” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Sheryl Crow—“If It Makes You Happy” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1996
Shania Twain—“Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1997
Semisonic—“Closing Time” | Podcast Episode | 1998
The Chicks—“Goodbye Earl” | Podcast Episode, Website Excerpt | 1999
