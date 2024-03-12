 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cody Rhodes’s Story Is Already Finished

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg also talk about Jimmy Uso challenging Jey Uso and whether Cody and Gunther could be the next great rivalry

By Peter Rosenberg

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg kick off the show by getting you hyped for the Cheap Heat Heat ‘N Greet! Then they start talking graps:

  • Cody Rhodes being the number one guy (15:10)
  • Jimmy Uso challenging Jey Uso (31:10)
  • Could Cody and Gunther be the next great rivalry (35:00)?

There’s just a FEW tickets left for the Heat ’N Greet at WrestleMania! Get ’em here.

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet-and-greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

