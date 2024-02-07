 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Usher and Friends

Music journalists Julianne Escobedo Shepherd and Clover Hope join the pod to talk about what makes Usher’s collabs so special

By Erika Ramirez
Summer Walker Performs At The Novo Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ABA

In anticipation of Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Erika and Steven talk about their favorite Usher collaborations with the producers, friends, and artists in his circle and whom they think he might bring out to perform with him. Then Erika is joined by her longtime friends and music journalists Julianne Escobedo Shepherd and Clover Hope to talk about what makes Usher and his collaborations so special.

If you want to share your thoughts about Usher, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guests: Julianne Escobedo Shepherd and Clover Hope
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

