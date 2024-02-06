Everyone Needs to Calm Down About the Rock

Back after another thrilling weekend in professional wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip have some things to get off their chest. Today they discuss:
- Why Rosenberg is sick of the online chatter about the Rock (00:00)
- Why Cody Rhodes is the main character in this whole mess (31:44)
- The tag team picture on Raw (35:08)
- Carmelo Hayes turning on Trick Williams (39:32)
- Rhea Ripley’s improvement on the mic (46:48)
- Mailbag (48:45)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
