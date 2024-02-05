 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Trade Deadline Previews for N.Y., Philly, Chicago, and Boston

The crew breaks down Julius Randle’s recovery, Joel Embiid’s injury, what’s next for the Bulls, and why the Celtics should be content with their roster

By John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and Brian Barrett

JJ breaks down what the Knicks should do at the trade deadline, how their nine-game winning streak came to a close, and the latest on Julius Randle’s recovery. Sheil then discusses Joel Embiid’s injury, Jalen Hurts’s future, and DeVonta Smith’s contract. Jason touches on Zach LaVine’s injury and what’s next for the Bulls at the trade deadline. Plus, Brian talks about why the Celtics should be content with their roster as the second half of the season approaches.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Sheil Kapadia, Jason Goff, and Brian Barrett
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Steve Ceruti, Cliff Augustin, Jamie McClellan, Kyle Williams, and Tucker Tashjian

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Thru The Ringer

The Latest

Arsenal Beat Liverpool, an AFCON Update and More Premier League

Ian, Carl Anka and Ryan Hunn chat about a good afternoon for Manchester United, who put three goals past West Ham at Old Trafford, and give some shout-outs to Wolves

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Super Bowl LVIII - Team Arrivals
Play

The Chiefs Dynasty, the Hirings of Dan Quinn and Mike Macdonald, the Thunder’s Ceiling, and the Ant-SGA Rivalry

Plus, expectations for Tom Brady in the TV booth next season, the return of Ben Simmons drama, whether the Lakers should trade LeBron James, and more

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more

Seven NBA Observations on Joel Embiid’s Injury, LeBron’s Future, and the Trade Deadline

Are the Philadelphia 76ers more or less likely to make a trade after the Embiid news? Plus, deadline dilemmas for the Hawks, Bulls, Suns, and Clippers (and five fake LeBron trades because we can’t resist).

By Kevin O'Connor

‘Why Does Everything Have to Be About Race?’ With Keith Boykin

Plus, a look at politicians’ answers to the question of whether America is a racist country

By Bakari Sellers

Will the Thunder Make a Trade? We Looked for Hints in 11 Years of Deadline History.

OKC is tied for first in the West and loaded with future picks—will the team use them? Let’s go season by season to see what we can learn about the deadline philosophy of general manager Sam Presti.

By Zach Kram

The NFL Draft Prospects Who Made an Impression at the Senior Bowl

A week in Mobile, Alabama, provided a glimpse at some of the players who will hear their names called in April. From Roman Wilson to Quinyon Mitchell, here is who stood out.

By Danny Kelly