

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best movie set in a desert! They start by talking about the movie that inspired this debate, Dune: Part Two (8:20), and drafting the hottest characters in movies set in a desert (28:41). Then, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (41:58), reveal each of their top three picks for the best movie set in a desert, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (48:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie set in a desert? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

