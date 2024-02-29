This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best movie set in a desert! They start by talking about the movie that inspired this debate, Dune: Part Two (8:20), and drafting the hottest characters in movies set in a desert (28:41). Then, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (41:58), reveal each of their top three picks for the best movie set in a desert, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (48:55).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie set in a desert? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!
Poll
What is the best movie set in a desert?
0%
Dave: ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’
0%
Joanna: ‘The Mummy’
0%
Neil: ‘Lawrence of Arabia’
0%
Listener: ‘Tremors’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
