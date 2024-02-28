2024 Testing Review and Season Preview



Meg is joined by Spanners to discuss news that allegations against Red Bull’s team principal, Christian Horner, were cleared (4:00). Then, they switch gears to break down what we’ve learned from testing, from Red Bull’s new concept to McLaren’s potential for second best car on the grid (11:50). Later, they preview the Bahrain Grand Prix, talk through the biggest story lines of the season, and share their early team predictions (40:30)!

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Erika Cervantes

