 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Testing Review and Season Preview

Looking ahead to the Bahrain Grand Prix

By Megan Schuster
Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images


Meg is joined by Spanners to discuss news that allegations against Red Bull’s team principal, Christian Horner, were cleared (4:00). Then, they switch gears to break down what we’ve learned from testing, from Red Bull’s new concept to McLaren’s potential for second best car on the grid (11:50). Later, they preview the Bahrain Grand Prix, talk through the biggest story lines of the season, and share their early team predictions (40:30)!

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

The Most Amusing and Revealing Takeaways From the NFLPA’s Annual Player Survey

Which NFL team has a bug problem? Which team owners are cheap? And which team received all As? NFL players dished in these report cards, and here’s what you need to know.

By Nora Princiotti

The ‘Dune’ Double Feature (1984 and 2021 Versions) | The Midnight Boys

What you might need to know going into ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Is This Anything? Late-Season Edition. | Group Chat

What you need to keep your eye on down the stretch

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Will Seth Rollins Turn on Cody Rhodes? Plus, Ranking Who Should Be the Next IC Champ.

Ben, Khal, and Brian also pay their respects to the late Mike Jones, a.k.a. Virgil

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Liverpool or Arsenal to Top City? Was the Away Goals Rule Better? Plus, Ranking U.S. Strikers and Best Bets!

Ceruti and Paul discuss Tyler Adams’s return and give their thoughts on who can finish at the top of the EPL

By Steve Ceruti

Let’s Talk About Magic Dick Theory in ‘Dune’

If you look deep enough, much of traditional fantasy and science fiction boils down to the theory. Including ‘Dune.’ Until it doesn’t.

By Brian Phillips