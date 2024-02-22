 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Worst Live-Action Adaptation of a Cartoon

Plus, Joanna reveals her thoughts on Netflix’s new show, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender,’ and how it adapts the original animated series

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Netflix


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon! But first, Joanna starts by revealing her thoughts on Netflix’s new show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and how it adapts the original animated series (6:40). Then, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (35:29), reveal each of their top three picks for the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (40:57).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find ‘Trial by Content.’ The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon?

view results
  • 23%
    ‘Dragonball Evolution’
    (24 votes)
  • 12%
    ‘Alice in Wonderland’
    (13 votes)
  • 40%
    ‘The Last Airbender’
    (42 votes)
  • 24%
    ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
    (25 votes)
104 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

