

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon! But first, Joanna starts by revealing her thoughts on Netflix’s new show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and how it adapts the original animated series (6:40). Then, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (35:29), reveal each of their top three picks for the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (40:57).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find ‘Trial by Content.’ The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon? ‘Dragonball Evolution’

‘Alice in Wonderland’

‘The Last Airbender’

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ vote view results 23% ‘Dragonball Evolution’ (24 votes)

12% ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (13 votes)

40% ‘The Last Airbender’ (42 votes)

24% ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (25 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

