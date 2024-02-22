This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon! But first, Joanna starts by revealing her thoughts on Netflix’s new show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and how it adapts the original animated series (6:40). Then, they discuss some pretrial awards and dismissals (35:29), reveal each of their top three picks for the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon, and listen to some of your picks to figure out which four should make it to the final poll (40:57).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find ‘Trial by Content.’ The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!
Poll
What is the worst live-action adaptation of a cartoon?
-
23%
‘Dragonball Evolution’
-
12%
‘Alice in Wonderland’
-
40%
‘The Last Airbender’
-
24%
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
