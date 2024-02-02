 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Irony Behind the 65-Game Rule and the Biggest All-Star Snubs

Plus, Austin and Pausha highlight last night’s Lakers dominance

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha highlight last night’s Lakers dominance with Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell leading the way (and without LeBron James and Anthony Davis) (1:12), then jump into the debate circulating around the 65-game rule that has stars like Joel Embiid pushing themselves to play through injury (16:12). Later, they run through the All-Star reserves and hit on which players were snubbed and why (31:12)!‌

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi‌
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

