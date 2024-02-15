

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the worst movie to watch on a first date! But first, Dave starts by telling Joanna and Neil all about Madame Web so that they don’t have to watch it (10:56). Then, they tell some of their worst movie-date stories and discuss some pretrial dismissals (24:41). Later, they read through your stories and submissions before picking the four that will be on the final poll (41:40).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst movie to watch on a first date? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll What is the worst movie to watch on a first date? Dave: ‘The Passion of the Christ’

Joanna: ‘Schindler’s List’

Neil: ‘Hard Candy’

Listener: ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ vote view results 53% Dave: ‘The Passion of the Christ’ (25 votes)

21% Joanna: ‘Schindler’s List’ (10 votes)

14% Neil: ‘Hard Candy’ (7 votes)

10% Listener: ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ (5 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

