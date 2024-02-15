This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the worst movie to watch on a first date! But first, Dave starts by telling Joanna and Neil all about Madame Web so that they don’t have to watch it (10:56). Then, they tell some of their worst movie-date stories and discuss some pretrial dismissals (24:41). Later, they read through your stories and submissions before picking the four that will be on the final poll (41:40).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst movie to watch on a first date? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!
Poll
What is the worst movie to watch on a first date?
Dave: ‘The Passion of the Christ’
Joanna: ‘Schindler’s List’
Neil: ‘Hard Candy’
Listener: ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
