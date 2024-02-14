 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Did Kyle Shanahan Blow It in the Super Bowl? (No.)

Ben is here to explain why it wasn’t the play-calling or a lack of preparation that caused the Niners to lose the big game

By Ben Solak

After another disappointing postseason finish for Kyle Shanahan, it’s tempting to put the blame for the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII loss squarely on him. But The Ringer’s Ben Solak makes the case that it wasn’t lack of preparation, play-calling, or some faulty scheme that made the Niners lose the championship to the Kansas City Chiefs. Subscribe to the Ringer NFL channel for more videos, and check out all the Ringer NFL podcasts on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier League
Play

Why Traitors Are Inevitable in Football

The Irish Guy joins to discuss what "ripple effects" the traitors in football have had and where they have led us today

By James Lawrence Allcott

Valentine’s Day Special

Flo, Gilly, Kate and Becky share some listener love stories and dish out some much-needed romantic advice

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Bored by the NBA Trade Deadline? Let Speculation Season Begin.

A quiet deadline could lead to fireworks this summer. From LeBron to Zion, NBA front offices are trying to forecast who could become available. "There will be a lot of parts moved this offseason," predicts one East executive.

By Howard Beck
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Play

Will You Be Our Valentine?

Heidi and Spencer cover some current celebrity pop culture news (yes, that includes Taylor and Travis) before answering your burning relationship questions.

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

“Welcome to Being a Man”

Jason chats with former Chicago Bears player Alex Brown about the Super Bowl before moving on to the Caleb Williams debate

By Jason Goff

Did ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Stick the Landing?

Joanna Robinson joins Andy to talk about "Discos and Dragons" and the show’s short life span

By Andy Greenwald and Joanna Robinson