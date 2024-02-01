 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best On-Screen Time Loop Story

Some of this week’s contenders are ‘Groundhog Day’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’! Cast your vote here!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best on-screen time loop story! They start by talking about the different kinds of time loop stories and what makes them work (8:54). Then, they discuss some pretrial dismissals (20:37) before revealing each of their top three picks for the best on-screen time loop story, hearing some of your favorites, and figuring out which four should make it to the final poll (31:23).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best on-screen time loop story? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠.

You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is the best on-screen time loop story?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Happy Death Day’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘Edge of Tomorrow’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: ‘Groundhog Day’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener: ‘Palm Springs’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

