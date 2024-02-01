This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best on-screen time loop story! They start by talking about the different kinds of time loop stories and what makes them work (8:54). Then, they discuss some pretrial dismissals (20:37) before revealing each of their top three picks for the best on-screen time loop story, hearing some of your favorites, and figuring out which four should make it to the final poll (31:23).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best on-screen time loop story? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com.
You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!
Poll
What is the best on-screen time loop story?
Dave: ‘Happy Death Day’
Joanna: ‘Edge of Tomorrow’
Neil: ‘Groundhog Day’
Listener: ‘Palm Springs’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
