CM Punk Sidelined for Six Months, Plus Royal Rumble Reactions

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back after an eventful Royal Rumble weekend. They discuss the following:
- CM Punk’s tricep injury in the Royal Rumble (14:36)
- Seth Rollins calls out Cody Rhodes (19:38)
- Whether or not it’s time to let the Rock vs. Roman Reigns go (21:49)
- Some of the fun moments from the Royal Rumble (26:24)
- Predictions for the WrestleMania XL main events (47:20)
- The possible return of babyface Bayley (49:09)
- Jade Cargill’s impressive debut (53:10)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters
