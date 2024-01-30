 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk Sidelined for Six Months, Plus Royal Rumble Reactions

Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein talk fun moments from the Royal Rumble, the possible return of babyface Bayley, and more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back after an eventful Royal Rumble weekend. They discuss the following:

  • CM Punk’s tricep injury in the Royal Rumble (14:36)
  • Seth Rollins calls out Cody Rhodes (19:38)
  • Whether or not it’s time to let the Rock vs. Roman Reigns go (21:49)
  • Some of the fun moments from the Royal Rumble (26:24)
  • Predictions for the WrestleMania XL main events (47:20)
  • The possible return of babyface Bayley (49:09)
  • Jade Cargill’s impressive debut (53:10)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters

