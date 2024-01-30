CM Punk Sidelined for Six Months, Plus Royal Rumble Reactions



Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip are back after an eventful Royal Rumble weekend. They discuss the following:

CM Punk’s tricep injury in the Royal Rumble (14:36)

Seth Rollins calls out Cody Rhodes (19:38)

Whether or not it’s time to let the Rock vs. Roman Reigns go (21:49)

Some of the fun moments from the Royal Rumble (26:24)

Predictions for the WrestleMania XL main events (47:20)

The possible return of babyface Bayley (49:09)

Jade Cargill’s impressive debut (53:10)

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Bryan Diperstein

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS