Klopp Leaving Liverpool, and What Is Next for Rashford?

Plus, is Mikel Arteta set to replace Xavi at Barcelona, and will Aaron Ramsdale move before deadline day?

By Ben Foster

Jurgen Klopp is LEAVING Liverpool! Ben Foster, Paul Robinson and Dave Watson give their reactions to the huge news out of Liverpool, and they discuss who might replace Klopp at Anfield … Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was out clubbing in Belfast and missed Manchester United training! He also missed Man Utd’s narrow FA Cup win against Newport County, with Erik ten Hag labelling the Rashford situation an “internal matter.”

And the sudden new “rule” against goalkeepers ended up deciding the FA Cup clash between Spurs and Man City, after Vicario was judged to have NOT been fouled before Nathan Ake scored the winner. Are referees going to do this from now on?!

Don’t miss all of that, plus:

Mikel Arteta to replace Xavi at Barcelona?

Will Ramsdale move before deadline day?

Drama at the Hawthorns!

Maidstone’s FA Cup win over Ipswich!

