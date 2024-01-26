Why Is Everyone Playing (or Complaining) About ‘Palworld’?

Join Ben, Matt James, and Justin Charity as they delve into the biggest gaming phenomenon of the year: Palworld. They ask and answer 10 questions raised by the game’s success, including how Palworld became so popular (06:05), whether it’s more than just “Pokémon with guns,” the controversies it has caused, whether Palworld will be a mainstay or a flash in the pan (62:33), and more.
Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Matt James and Justin Charity
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestions: Stills from Palworld
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts