Why Is Everyone Playing (or Complaining) About ‘Palworld’?

Ben, Matt, and Justin ask and answer 10 questions raised by the success of ‘Palworld,’ the controversies it has caused, and more

By Ben Lindbergh, Matt James, and Justin Charity
Pocket Pair, Inc.


Join Ben, Matt James, and Justin Charity as they delve into the biggest gaming phenomenon of the year: Palworld. They ask and answer 10 questions raised by the game’s success, including how Palworld became so popular (06:05), whether it’s more than just “Pokémon with guns,” the controversies it has caused, whether Palworld will be a mainstay or a flash in the pan (62:33), and more.

Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Matt James and Justin Charity
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestions: Stills from Palworld

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

