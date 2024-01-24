Jared Goff’s Comeback

Jared Goff’s numbers and eye test results are much better this year than they were on his former team, the Los Angeles Rams. What’s behind the turnaround? The Ringer’s Ben Solak makes the argument that being more comfortable under pressure, playing in smart offensive schemes, and having reliable offensive weapons around him have combined to give Goff a second wind during this Detroit playoff run. Watch The Play Sheet on YouTube or Spotify every Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT.

