

This week, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Varsity Blues, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best MTV movie of all time! But first, they reveal some changes being made to the podcast’s format (3:05). After that, they discuss some pretrial dismissals (12:47) before revealing each of their top three picks for the best MTV movie, hearing some of your favorites, and figuring out which four should make it to the final poll (28:04).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best MTV movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!

Poll What is the best MTV movie? Dave: ‘Zoolander’

Joanna: ‘Election’

Neil: ‘Jackass Forever’

Listener: ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ vote view results 35% Dave: ‘Zoolander’ (75 votes)

32% Joanna: ‘Election’ (67 votes)

8% Neil: ‘Jackass Forever’ (18 votes)

23% Listener: ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ (49 votes) 209 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

