 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 1 Start-Sit, Injury Updates, and Key Matchups

The guys run through the Week 1 fantasy football slate and answer some emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck preview the Week 1 fantasy football slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Door Dash Award, a preseason Hype Index, the DK on DK Corner, and much more (2:31). Finally, the guys close with emails (62:34).

Check out our Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

“Tell Your Families Goodbye. NFL Is Here!”

Jason recaps the Detroit Lions–Kansas City Chiefs game before previewing the Chicago Bears’ matchup with the Green Bay Packers

By Jason Goff
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Play

Should Arsenal and Man United Be Worried, and Is JWP Being Disrespected?

James, Dev, and Alex also talk about what Kai Havertz’s season has been like so far, and whether Mikel Arteta is right to stick by him

By James Lawrence Allcott

The Lions’ Huge Win to Start the Season, Week 1 NFL Picks, Props, and Predictions!

Plus, Sheil and Ben discuss what the biggest headline following the first weekend of NFL football will be

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

RPG Blowout: The Massive Worlds of ‘Starfield’ and ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’

Ben and Jess explore brave new worlds by delving into two of this year’s biggest games!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

Whopper Lawsuits, the Tinned-Fish Craze, and Tasting Caramel Cold Brew M&M’s

Plus, Julet and Jacoby discuss the world’s most expensive cheese and the woman who spent 12 hours in a Golden Corral

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman

‘Salt Lake City’ Is Back, ‘New York’ Episode 8, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 13

Chelsea, Jodi, and Zack get together to give their thoughts on the latest ‘Real Housewives’ episodes

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker