NFL Week 1 Start-Sit, Injury Updates, and Key Matchups

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck preview the Week 1 fantasy football slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Door Dash Award, a preseason Hype Index, the DK on DK Corner, and much more (2:31). Finally, the guys close with emails (62:34).
