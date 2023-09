Juliet returns this Labor Day with special guest, friend, and colleague Jodi Walker to discuss the Golden Bachelor roster! That’s right, the women have been revealed and Juliet and Jodi are ready to dive into who they are. The ladies go over some of the women on the roster, including their first impressions, favorite picks, and who they think might win.

Hosts: Juliet Litman

Guest: Jodi Walker

Producer: Jade Whaley

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

