What the Writers Guild Won, With a Negotiator



Matt is joined by writer, TV host, and WGA negotiation committee member Adam Conover to break down the details of the deal and outline what exactly the writers won, including the groundbreaking success-based streaming residual, official language on AI restrictions, minimum staffing for writers rooms, and much more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on NFL ratings in the wake of the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce frenzy.

