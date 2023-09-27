 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the Writers Guild Won, With a Negotiator

Adam Conover joins Matt to go over the details of the WGA-AMPTP deal

By Matthew Belloni
Members Of SAG-AFTRA And WGA Go On Strike Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


Matt is joined by writer, TV host, and WGA negotiation committee member Adam Conover to break down the details of the deal and outline what exactly the writers won, including the groundbreaking success-based streaming residual, official language on AI restrictions, minimum staffing for writers rooms, and much more. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction on NFL ratings in the wake of the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce frenzy.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Adam Conover
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

