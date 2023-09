With the other GOP challengers trailing far behind Donald Trump in the polls, are this week’s debates even worth paying attention to? Mark McKinnon—former chief strategist to John McCain and George W. Bush, adviser, and host of The Circus—says yes.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Mark McKinnon

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify