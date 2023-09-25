Austin Rivers on Podcasting as an Active NBA Player and Life as a Role Player in the League



Logan and Raja are joined by NBA veteran Austin Rivers to talk about navigating the balance between being an active player and hosting his own podcast and to discuss his life as a journeyman in the league (1:00). Next, they unpack what Austin said about trying to land a guaranteed contract later in your career as a pro and why the right situation is so important (27:00). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (43:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Austin Rivers

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

