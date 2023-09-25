 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Austin Rivers on Podcasting as an Active NBA Player and Life as a Role Player in the League

The NBA veteran joins to discuss his journeyman career

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Austin Rivers
Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by NBA veteran Austin Rivers to talk about navigating the balance between being an active player and hosting his own podcast and to discuss his life as a journeyman in the league (1:00). Next, they unpack what Austin said about trying to land a guaranteed contract later in your career as a pro and why the right situation is so important (27:00). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (43:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Austin Rivers
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

