Shannon’s Shocking DUI, an Iconic ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode, and More!

Rachel, Zack, and Chelsea cover four shows in one pod, as well as this week’s Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Rachel Lindsay is back and ready to cover four shows in one podcast! Rachel kicks off this week’s Morally Corrupt with Zack Peter, who gives an assessment of Shannon Beador’s DUI hit-and-run (), before the two break down Season 17, Episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (). Then, Rachel and Zack are joined by Chelsea Stark-Jones to chat about Season 9, Episode 2 of Southern Charm. Afterward, Rachel and Chelsea briefly talk The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Episode 10 () before launching into a play-by-play of one of the most iconic episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City yet ().

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Zack Peter and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

