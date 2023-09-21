

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best sex comedy movie ever! They start by discussing the series that inspired the debate, Sex Education (9:41). Then, they go through a history of sex comedy movies (18:49). Later, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (39:56) before revealing their picks for the best sex comedy movie ever (1:01:18). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:24:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best sex comedy movie ever? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best sex comedy movie ever? Dave: ‘Easy A’

Joanna: ‘Blockers’

Neil: ‘Risky Business’

Listener (Shauna): ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ vote view results 34% Dave: ‘Easy A’ (34 votes)

14% Joanna: ‘Blockers’ (14 votes)

25% Neil: ‘Risky Business’ (25 votes)

27% Listener (Shauna): ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ (27 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

