 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Sex Comedy Movie

Inspired by the series ‘Sex Education,’ we debate the best sex comedy movie ever: ‘Easy A,’ ‘Blockers,’ ‘Risky Business,’ or ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Sony Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best sex comedy movie ever! They start by discussing the series that inspired the debate, Sex Education (9:41). Then, they go through a history of sex comedy movies (18:49). Later, they discuss pretrial dismissals and awards (39:56) before revealing their picks for the best sex comedy movie ever (1:01:18). Finally, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:24:37).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best sex comedy movie ever? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best sex comedy movie ever?

view results
  • 34%
    Dave: ‘Easy A’
    (34 votes)
  • 14%
    Joanna: ‘Blockers’
    (14 votes)
  • 25%
    Neil: ‘Risky Business’
    (25 votes)
  • 27%
    Listener (Shauna): ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’
    (27 votes)
100 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Hull City v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship
Play

Ben Wilson: That Devastating Playoff Loss and His Superstitions

Coventry City’s Ben Wilson joins to discuss goalkeeping, that Luton loss, and goalies’ Vaseline hack

By Ben Foster
NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals
Play

Are the Bengals Done? Plus, Week 3 Betting Preview and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also discuss how Nick Chubb’s injury affects the Cleveland Browns, why the Minnesota Vikings are due for a win, and whether Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers will bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread

It’s Contrarian Week, where the smartest play might be taking some big underdogs. Does that mean daring to pick the Bears against the Chiefs, and the Broncos against the red-hot Dolphins? Here are our picks for every game on the Week 3 slate.

By Sheil Kapadia

The Smiths: Part 1 With Naomi Fry

From 1982 to 1987, the Smiths produced more goddamn gorgeous beautiful songs than many other artists do in their entire careers. How did a stylish young guitar savant find the shyest poet, the one who lurked alone in the corner at every gig in the city?

By Yasi Salek

How a Third Party Could Help Elect Donald Trump

Tara is joined by Lincoln Project cofounder Reed Galen to break down why a third-party contender might not stop Trump

By Tara Palmeri
Best of The Munchies: People’s Choice Food Awards Presented by PepsiCo Hosted by Andrew Zimmern - Food Network South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival
Play

New York Vs. San Francisco, Things Dave Looks for in Restaurant Menus, and the Greatness of Graeter’s

Dave and Chris make their predictions for NFL matchups based on a unique criterion: Which city has the better food?

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying