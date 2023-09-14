 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Woody Durham’s Legacy, the Genesis of Megatron, and More Tobacco Road Tales With Wes Durham

Play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Atlanta Falcons Wes Durham joins to discuss his time doing play-by-play for Georgia Tech, his legendary father, Woody Durham, and the future of the ACC

By Tate Frazier
Georgia Tech Spring Football Game Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by ACC Network play-by-play announcer and the voice of the Atlanta Falcons Wes Durham to discuss his dad, the legendary Woody Durham, Wes’s time doing play-by-play for Georgia Tech during Calvin Johnson’s game-winning touchdown vs. Clemson in 2003 and Will Bynum’s game-winning layup in the 2004 Final Four, why the Duke–North Carolina rivalry still delivers to this day, the future of the ACC, and more (1:57). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including VCU’s Joe Bamisile, secret scrimmage season, aliens, and more (47:17)!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Wes Durham
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

