Best Murder Mystery Movie of the 21st Century

Dave, Jo, and Neil debate the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century: ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,’ ‘Gosford Park,’ ‘Memories of Murder,’ or ‘Knives Out’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century. They begin with their experiences with Agatha Christie and then some history of murder mystery movies (13:45). Then they hand out some awards and go through pretrial dismissals before revealing their picks for best murder mystery movie of the 21st century (33:50). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:12:36).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century?

view results
  • 15%
    ‘The Girl With the Drago Tattoo’
    (2 votes)
  • 30%
    ‘Gosford Park’
    (4 votes)
  • 7%
    ‘Memories of Murder’
    (1 vote)
  • 46%
    ‘Knives Out’
    (6 votes)
13 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

