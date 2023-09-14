

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century. They begin with their experiences with Agatha Christie and then some history of murder mystery movies (13:45). Then they hand out some awards and go through pretrial dismissals before revealing their picks for best murder mystery movie of the 21st century (33:50). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:12:36).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best murder mystery movie of the 21st century? ‘The Girl With the Drago Tattoo’

‘Gosford Park’

‘Memories of Murder’

‘Knives Out’ vote view results 15% ‘The Girl With the Drago Tattoo’ (2 votes)

30% ‘Gosford Park’ (4 votes)

7% ‘Memories of Murder’ (1 vote)

46% ‘Knives Out’ (6 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

