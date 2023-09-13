The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins somehow look like they have a more dangerous offense than they did last year after their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tua and the Dolphins: The NFL’s Most Dangerous Offense?
Solak breaks down how Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins somehow look like they have a more dangerous offense than they did last year
