Tua and the Dolphins: The NFL’s Most Dangerous Offense?

Solak breaks down how Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins somehow look like they have a more dangerous offense than they did last year

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel, and the Miami Dolphins somehow look like they have a more dangerous offense than they did last year after their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

