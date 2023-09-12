Jets ‘MNF’ Win, Aaron Rodgers Injury Reaction, Track to the Future, and Previewing NFL Week 2 Lines With Cousin Sal and John Jastremski

Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal react to the Jets’ comeback win on Monday Night Football, Aaron Rodgers’s injury, and preview the Week 2 NFL lines. Tate and Sal introduce Track to the Future, wherein each week they will discuss futures bets and how MNF’s game affected the odds. Plus, John Jastremski joins the guys in recapping Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and much more!
Hosts: Tate Frazier and Cousin Sal
Guest: John Jastremski
Producers: Jack Wilson, Danny Corrales, Jonathan Frias, and Tucker Tashjian
