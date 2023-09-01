Lindsay and Carl Call Off Engagement, ‘New York’ Episode 7, ‘Atlanta’ Finale, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 12



Stepping in as guest host for the next two weeks, Chelsea Stark-Jones leads Jodi Walker and Zack Peter in sharing their immediate reactions to the shocking news about Summer House lovebirds Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke (1:10), before she and Jodi break down The Real Housewives of New York Episode 7 (10:45). Then, Chelsea and Zack discuss the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 finale and how best to save the franchise (36:19). Finally, Chelsea and Zack break down The Real Housewives of Orange County Episode 12 (48:48).

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones

Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify