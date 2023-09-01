 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lindsay and Carl Call Off Engagement, ‘New York’ Episode 7, ‘Atlanta’ Finale, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 12

Chelsea, Zack, and Jodi dish out all the Bravo gossip of week

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 20 Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images


Stepping in as guest host for the next two weeks, Chelsea Stark-Jones leads Jodi Walker and Zack Peter in sharing their immediate reactions to the shocking news about Summer House lovebirds Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke (1:10), before she and Jodi break down The Real Housewives of New York Episode 7 (10:45). Then, Chelsea and Zack discuss the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 finale and how best to save the franchise (36:19). Finally, Chelsea and Zack break down The Real Housewives of Orange County Episode 12 (48:48).

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

