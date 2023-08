Tyson and Riley are back with another offseason mailbag episode! They answer viewers’ questions about the first time Riley and Tyson met, advantages that they’d like to see on the show, comparisons between Survivor and The Challenge, and the chances of Tyson returning or even hosting the show.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

