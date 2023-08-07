The Lawsuit Wars Begin: Fanatics Is Countersuing Panini. Breaking Down What It All Means With Paul Lesko.



Mike and Jesse are joined by lawyer Paul Lesko to break down the Panini and Fanatics lawsuits. They discuss who has the better case, a timeline for resolution, and a little bit about the history of lawsuits in the hobby (4:25). Later, they give updates on a few hobby-related stories, including the removal of Blake’s Breaks from Whatnot and the Lorcana early release at Gen Con (40:13). Finally, they discuss this week’s new releases and answer your mailbag questions (54:50).‌

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Paul Lesko

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

