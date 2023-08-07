 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lawsuit Wars Begin: Fanatics Is Countersuing Panini. Breaking Down What It All Means With Paul Lesko.

Mike, Jesse, and lawyer Paul Lesko discuss Fanatics’ and Panini’s cases

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
In this photo illustration, Fanatics Inc. logo is seen on a... Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse are joined by lawyer Paul Lesko to break down the Panini and Fanatics lawsuits. They discuss who has the better case, a timeline for resolution, and a little bit about the history of lawsuits in the hobby (4:25). Later, they give updates on a few hobby-related stories, including the removal of Blake’s Breaks from Whatnot and the Lorcana early release at Gen Con (40:13). Finally, they discuss this week’s new releases and answer your mailbag questions (54:50).‌

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Paul Lesko
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

