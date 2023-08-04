Disgusting Lenny Hochstein Is Engaged, ‘New York’ Episode 3, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 9



There’s more drama in Miami! Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker dive into the messy news that broke over the weekend—Real Housewives of Miami husband Lenny Hochstein is engaged to his mistress (2:40). After breaking down the Bravo news, the two get back to New York Episode 3, which involves the ladies playing a spicy game of two truths and a lie (17:50). Later on, Zack Peter hops on to cover Real Housewives of Orange County and to talk about the confrontation between Eddie Judge and Ryan Boyajian (39:30).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

