Disgusting Lenny Hochstein Is Engaged, ‘New York’ Episode 3, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 9

Rachel, Jodi, and Peter recap the latest in ‘Real Housewives’ and Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Bravo


There’s more drama in Miami! Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker dive into the messy news that broke over the weekend—Real Housewives of Miami husband Lenny Hochstein is engaged to his mistress (2:40). After breaking down the Bravo news, the two get back to New York Episode 3, which involves the ladies playing a spicy game of two truths and a lie (17:50). Later on, Zack Peter hops on to cover Real Housewives of Orange County and to talk about the confrontation between Eddie Judge and Ryan Boyajian (39:30).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

