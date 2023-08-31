Strike Movies! The Best Movie About the Labor Movement



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie about the labor movement! They start by discussing the history of strike movies, and their appreciation of them (7:03). Then, they go through awards, pretrial dismissals, and their toughest cuts (18:13). Later, they reveal their picks for the best movie about the labor movement (44:29), before reading some listener submissions and choosing one to add to the final poll (1:13:07).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie about the labor movement? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best movie about the labor movement? Dave: ‘Sorry to Bother You’

Joanna: ‘Newsies’

Neil: ‘Norma Rae’

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo