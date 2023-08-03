 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round Two—21st Century Division

Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue the Bat Royale and discuss Batman’s history as a detective

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Warner Bros.


The Bat Royale continues! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna continue their Batman Trial Royale with the 21st century division. But first, they have an update on their big movie bet in the wake of the box office success of Barbie (6:51). Then, they get back to Batman by discussing his history as a detective (9:07). Later, they go through some more pretrial dismissals and awards (46:20) before breaking down the four Batmen that will be on this week’s poll (52:50).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best Batman of the 21st century? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the best Batman of the 21st century?

view results
  • 16%
    Dave: Will Arnett
    (5 votes)
  • 23%
    Joanna: Robert Pattinson
    (7 votes)
  • 56%
    Neil: Christian Bale
    (17 votes)
  • 3%
    Listener (Matthew): Ben Affleck
    (1 vote)
30 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

