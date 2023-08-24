 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darren Rovell on What’s Happening With Panini and the NFLPA

Plus talk of the Shohei Ohtani injury, the “crack and cross” controversy, some mailbag, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Angels - Game One Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse talk about the latest updates and biggest questions surrounding the NFLPA’s decision to terminate their deal with Panini (0:41). Their agent, Jeremy Aisenberg, calls in to give his thoughts on what the coming arbitration could mean for the hobby (31:19). After that, Darren Rovell of Action Network joins the show to give his insight on the case as the man who broke the story (40:51). Later, Mike and Jesse discuss the Shohei Ohtani injury and the “crack and cross” controversy (51:03). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (1:08:34).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guests: Jeremy Aisenberg and Darren Rovell
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

