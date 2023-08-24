This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated character turned live action! They start by discussing the inspiration for the debate, Ahsoka. They talk about the first two episodes, how the show is interacting with Rebels, and their theories about where it is going (7:38). Later, they go through pretrial awards and dismissals (54:49) before revealing their picks for the best animated character turned live action (1:11:15). Finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:27:32).

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo