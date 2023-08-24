 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Animated Character Turned Live Action

Inspired by the series premiere of ‘Ahsoka’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Warner Bros.

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated character turned live action! They start by discussing the inspiration for the debate, Ahsoka. They talk about the first two episodes, how the show is interacting with Rebels, and their theories about where it is going (7:38). Later, they go through pretrial awards and dismissals (54:49) before revealing their picks for the best animated character turned live action (1:11:15). Finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:27:32).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best animated character turned live action? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial By Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the best animated character turned live action?

view results
  • 7%
    Dave: Jeremy Bulloch as Boba Fett
    (5 votes)
  • 51%
    Joanna: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
    (34 votes)
  • 24%
    Neil: Matthew Lillard as Shaggy
    (16 votes)
  • 16%
    Listener (Jessica): Jim Carrey as the Grinch
    (11 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Andrew Sheridan: Destroyer of Aussie Scrums and England’s RWC 2007 Journey

We’re delighted to be joined by a man who famously dismantled a Wallaby scrum in 2007 to help England reach the unlikeliest of World Cup finals, former England front row Andrew Sheridan

By The Rugby Pod

Aaron Judge Prevents 10 Straight Losses for the Yankees, Corey Davis Retires, and Top Five NY Athletes

JJ talks Yankees, Jets, Giants, and much more

By John Jastremski
Halal iHOP
Play

Best Breakfast Foods and Shohei Ohtani Is the Sexiest Man Alive

Dave and Chris also rant about the way that hash browns should be served

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Two Years After Going All In, Sean McVay’s Rams Have the NFL’s Most Chaotic Roster

The Rams crashed out in 2022; now they hope starting over with a handful of veteran stars and more than two dozen rookies will provide the reset they need

By Nora Princiotti
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers
Play

Trey Lance Is the 49ers’ Third-String QB. Plus, What Happens to Jonathan Taylor?

Kevin and Lindsay also discuss Chris Jones’s comments on his holdout

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Justin, Ariana, and the Scooter Braun Mess

Why are so many artists are reportedly trying to cut ties with the manager?

By Matthew Belloni