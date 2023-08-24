This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best animated character turned live action! They start by discussing the inspiration for the debate, Ahsoka. They talk about the first two episodes, how the show is interacting with Rebels, and their theories about where it is going (7:38). Later, they go through pretrial awards and dismissals (54:49) before revealing their picks for the best animated character turned live action (1:11:15). Finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:27:32).
Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best animated character turned live action? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial By Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
Poll
Who is the best animated character turned live action?
-
7%
Dave: Jeremy Bulloch as Boba Fett
-
51%
Joanna: Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
-
24%
Neil: Matthew Lillard as Shaggy
-
16%
Listener (Jessica): Jim Carrey as the Grinch
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo