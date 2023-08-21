 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hobby Donkeys, Beckett News, and Scott Rogowsky From Fanatics Live!

Plus, an update on the NFL market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Celebrities Visit Build - January 28, 2019 Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by running down some of the biggest aspects of the hobby that tick them off (06:34). Then, they discuss the news of Beckett laying off two high-level executives, as well as a quick NFL market update (16:11). They are then joined by Scott Rogowsky, Fanatics Live host and former host of HQ Trivia, to discuss his latest venture with Fanatics, opening a vintage shop, and his love of sports cards growing up (28:19).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Scott Rogowsky
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

