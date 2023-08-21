Hobby Donkeys, Beckett News, and Scott Rogowsky From Fanatics Live!

Mike and Jesse start the pod by running down some of the biggest aspects of the hobby that tick them off (06:34). Then, they discuss the news of Beckett laying off two high-level executives, as well as a quick NFL market update (16:11). They are then joined by Scott Rogowsky, Fanatics Live host and former host of HQ Trivia, to discuss his latest venture with Fanatics, opening a vintage shop, and his love of sports cards growing up (28:19).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Scott Rogowsky
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
