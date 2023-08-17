

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the worst movie to make $1 billion (worldwide) at the box office! They start by recapping the results from their multi-week Batman Trial Royale, check in on their 2023 Movie Bet, and then discuss the inspiration for the debate, the global box office success of Barbie (1:41). Next, they walk through a series of pretrial awards and dismissals before revealing their picks for the worst movie to make $1 billion at the box office (11:51). Finally, they read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (73:07).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the worst movie to make $1 billion (worldwide) at the box office? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the worst movie to make $1 billion (worldwide) at the box office? Dave: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Joanna: ‘Avatar’

Neil: ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Listener (Benjamin): ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ vote view results 0% Dave: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (0 votes)

0% Joanna: ‘Avatar’ (0 votes)

0% Neil: ‘Alice in Wonderland’ (0 votes)

0% Listener (Benjamin): ‘The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey’ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Production: Kai Grady and Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify