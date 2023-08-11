Kyle Richards Fuels Morgan Wade Romance Rumors, ‘Orange County’ Episode 10, ‘New York’ Episode 4



Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter react to Kyle Richards getting steamy with Morgan Wade in the country singer’s latest music video for “Fall In Love With Me” (1:00). Then they get into a recap of Real Housewives of Orange County that dives deep on Shannon Beador’s awful boyfriend (13:00). Later on, Jodi Walker joins to recap Real Housewives of New York and fires off some takes on Jessel Taank (32:27).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify