Kyle Richards Fuels Morgan Wade Romance Rumors, ‘Orange County’ Episode 10, ‘New York’ Episode 4

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack get into Morgan Wade’s music video for “Fall in Love With Me,” Shannon Beador’s awful boyfriend, and much more

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Press Room Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio


Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter react to Kyle Richards getting steamy with Morgan Wade in the country singer’s latest music video for “Fall In Love With Me” (1:00). Then they get into a recap of Real Housewives of Orange County that dives deep on Shannon Beador’s awful boyfriend (13:00). Later on, Jodi Walker joins to recap Real Housewives of New York and fires off some takes on Jessel Taank (32:27).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

