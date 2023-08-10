Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round Three—Final Round



It’s the final round of the Bat Royale! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish up their Batman Trial Royale. They start by talking about the history of rich vigilantes in pop culture and the inspirations for Batman (9:50). Then they give out “Brucie” Awards and go through some final pretrial dismissals (32:30). Later, they discuss the Batmen who made it to the final round and reveal which one they’ll each be voting for (1:07:22).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best Batman ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll Who is the best Batman ever? Neil: Christian Bale

Dave: Michael Keaton

Joanna: Robert Pattinson

Listener (Sarah): Kevin Conroy vote view results 34% Neil: Christian Bale (9 votes)

23% Dave: Michael Keaton (6 votes)

15% Joanna: Robert Pattinson (4 votes)

26% Listener (Sarah): Kevin Conroy (7 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

