Trial Royale: The Best Batman Ever, Round Three—Final Round

Dave, Neil, and Joanna have reached the end of the Bat Royale. Cast your vote here to crown the winner!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Warner Bros.


It’s the final round of the Bat Royale! This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna finish up their Batman Trial Royale. They start by talking about the history of rich vigilantes in pop culture and the inspirations for Batman (9:50). Then they give out “Brucie” Awards and go through some final pretrial dismissals (32:30). Later, they discuss the Batmen who made it to the final round and reveal which one they’ll each be voting for (1:07:22).

Now it’s up to you to decide! Who is the best Batman ever? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

Who is the best Batman ever?

view results
  • 34%
    Neil: Christian Bale
    (9 votes)
  • 23%
    Dave: Michael Keaton
    (6 votes)
  • 15%
    Joanna: Robert Pattinson
    (4 votes)
  • 26%
    Listener (Sarah): Kevin Conroy
    (7 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

