Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter dig into the latest episode of The Kardashians, where Kourtney and Kim finally hash out their season-long drama (5:15). Then, they discuss Kim’s best clapback (12:30) and attempt to figure out what the “dolce vita” lifestyle is. Later on, they discuss Kris Jenner’s self-themed birthday party (24:00) and more.

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

