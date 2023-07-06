 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best On-Screen Meal of All Time

Delectable dishes have been featured in films of all genres, and Dave, Neil, and Joanna are here to debate which one takes the cake. Vote for the winner here!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best on-screen meal of all time! They discuss the rules for this debate, Season 2 of The Bear, and their ideal hybrid meal (6:57). Later, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (1:01:37), before finally revealing their picks for the best on-screen meal of all time (1:11:24)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:25:45).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best on-screen meal of all time? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best on-screen meal of all time?

view results
  • 33%
    Joanna: Timpano from ‘Big Night’
    (4 votes)
  • 50%
    Neil: Spaghetti and meatballs from ‘Lady and the Tramp’
    (6 votes)
  • 16%
    Dave: Cheeseburger from ‘The Menu’
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Alex): The banquet from ‘Hook’
    (0 votes)
12 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

