Best Basketball Combos, T-Mac’s Pitino Comments, and Mick Cronin’s International Additions With J. Kyle Mann



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Devin Booker and Michael Jordan in Saint-Tropez, the best NBA duos, Tracy McGrady’s comments on taking his Celtics interview to avoid playing for Rick Pitino, and an unfortunate post from Duke basketball media (1:40), before discussing UCLA’s new international players, a grim future for the Pac-12, and lots of shoutouts to close the show (40:40).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

