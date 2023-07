Rachel Lindsay taps in live from New York to spill about her dinner with Paul “PK” Kemsley of Beverly Hills (1:00) before she and Jodi Walker talk about Episode 2 of Real Housewives of New York (14:50). Later on, Zack Peter joins to talk Orange County and shares some thoughts from ex-housewife Meghan King about the current season (49:30).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify