How Will a Damian Lillard Trade Affect His Card Pricing?

Plus, a TCG update and Nate Burns from Grand Slam Collectibles joins the show

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse discuss the best Damian Lillard trade destinations for his hobby value (1:23). Then, they check in on Disney Lorcana presale prices and talk about the finding of the “One Ring” Magic card (19:57). Later, Nate Burns from Grand Slam Collectibles joins the show to talk about being a successful card shop owner and his NIL deal with Will Levis (29:47). Finally, they talk about new releases and answer some of your mailbag questions (1:04:04).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Nate Burns
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

